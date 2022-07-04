Mapping India's monsoon: Deficit in some pockets amid overall recovery

While the southwest monsoon has staged a smart recovery and wiped off much of the cumulative national deficit seen in early June, several states still have not been able to cover the shortfall due to a weak start in rains.

These are largely in the central, north-western parts of the country, and Bihar and Jharkhand in east India. However, with rains picking up in most parts of the country and likely to remain 'normal' at least till the end of this month, there is a big possibility that much of the regional shortfall will be covered in the days ahead.

The map here shows the cumulative rainfall situation state-wise since the start of the 2022 monsoon season in June.