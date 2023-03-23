Martyr's Day 2023: Anniversary of execution of 3 Indian freedom fighters

-
ALSO READ
Gandhi's ideals urgently needed in India: T'gana CM Rao on Martyrs' Day
Guru Tegh Bahadur refused to bow to injustice: PM Modi pays tributes
PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day
Supreme Court judges observe two minutes of silence to mark Martyrs Day
Punjab govt to name schools after martyrs, freedom fighters: Minister
-
In India, Shaheed Diwas, also known as Martyrs' Day, is celebrated on March 23 each year to honour the martyrs who gave their lives for India's freedom. This day marks the 1931 execution of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru, three Indian freedom fighters.
In honour of these three great freedom fighters and all of the other martyrs who gave their lives for the country, Indians observe a two-minute silence on this day. At their respective memorials in Delhi, the Indian President, Vice President, and Prime Minister pay tribute to these great freedom fighters. There is also a custom of putting together parades, marches and rallies on this day in different parts of the country. Special events are also held to honour the martyrs and educate students about their sacrifices at schools and colleges. The day is a reminder to individuals of India about the value of freedom and the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters for the country.
In particular, India observes Martyrs' Day on January 30 to honour Mahatma Gandhi ji. Nathuram Godse killed Gandhi in the Birla House compound on January 30, 1948.
Martyr's Day 2023: History
The Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), a revolutionary organization that supported armed struggle against British colonial rule in India, had Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru as members.
Young Indians were inspired to fight for the country's independence from colonial rule by their selfless deeds.
On October 30, 1928, Lala Lajpat Rai organized a peaceful protest with the slogan "Simon, Go Back" against Sir John Simon's visit to Lahore. The Superintendent of Police, James A. Scott, directed the police to use batons to disperse the protesters despite the demonstration's lack of violence. Sadly, the conflict caused fatal injuries to Lala Lajpat Rai.
Young revolutionary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev decided to assassinate James Scott following the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. However, they killed another superintendent of police, John P. Saunders, who they had mistakenly identified.
Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev planned an attack on the Central Legislative Assembly to thwart the passage of the Public Safety Bill and the Trade Dispute Act in an effort to exact revenge for Lala Lajpat Rai's death.
They attempted to bomb the Central Legislative Assembly on April 8, 1929 but were stopped. Consequently, all three were given the death sentence. They were executed at the ages of 23, 24, and 22 on March 23, 1931, respectively.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 17:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU