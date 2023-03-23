Martyr's Day 2023: Anniversary of execution of 3 Indian freedom fighters

In India, Shaheed Diwas, also known as Martyrs' Day, is celebrated on March 23 each year to honour the martyrs who gave their lives for India's freedom. This day marks the 1931 execution of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru, three Indian .

In honour of these three great and all of the other martyrs who gave their lives for the country, Indians observe a two-minute silence on this day. At their respective memorials in Delhi, the Indian President, Vice President, and Prime Minister pay tribute to these great . There is also a custom of putting together parades, marches and rallies on this day in different parts of the country. Special events are also held to honour the martyrs and educate students about their sacrifices at schools and colleges. The day is a reminder to individuals of India about the value of freedom and the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters for the country.

In particular, India observes Martyrs' Day on January 30 to honour Mahatma Gandhi ji. Nathuram Godse killed Gandhi in the Birla House compound on January 30, 1948.

Martyr's Day 2023: History

The Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), a revolutionary organization that supported armed struggle against British colonial rule in India, had Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru as members.

Young Indians were inspired to fight for the country's independence from colonial rule by their selfless deeds.