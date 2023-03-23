JUST IN
Martyr's Day 2023: Anniversary of execution of 3 Indian freedom fighters
Modi govt securing India's ancient books, manuscripts using tech: Shah
Bharat 6G Mission: Here is all you need to know about India's 6G project
Telangana CM KCR announces Rs 10,000 per acre compensation for crop losses
Visa applications from Delhi reach 80% of pre-pandemic levels: VFS Global
Over 17,000 youth died by suicide during BJP rule in MP: Congress
James Webb Space Telescope captures swirling sand clouds on distant planet
More than 278,000 EVs registered in India in Jan-March 2023: Gadkari
Bengal, Rajasthan among 9 states to withdraw general consent to CBI: Centre
Ramadan 2023: Rituals, Countries, Greetings during the holy month of Ramzan
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Modi govt securing India's ancient books, manuscripts using tech: Shah
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Martyr's Day 2023: Anniversary of execution of 3 Indian freedom fighters

Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas marks the 1931 execution of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru; the three Indian freedom fighters

Topics
Martyr | Freedom fighters

Sonika Nitin Nimje  |  Delhi 

Martyr's Day 2023
Martyr's Day 2023

In India, Shaheed Diwas, also known as Martyrs' Day, is celebrated on March 23 each year to honour the martyrs who gave their lives for India's freedom. This day marks the 1931 execution of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru, three Indian freedom fighters.

In honour of these three great freedom fighters and all of the other martyrs who gave their lives for the country, Indians observe a two-minute silence on this day. At their respective memorials in Delhi, the Indian President, Vice President, and Prime Minister pay tribute to these great freedom fighters. There is also a custom of putting together parades, marches and rallies on this day in different parts of the country. Special events are also held to honour the martyrs and educate students about their sacrifices at schools and colleges. The day is a reminder to individuals of India about the value of freedom and the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters for the country.

In particular, India observes Martyrs' Day on January 30 to honour Mahatma Gandhi ji. Nathuram Godse killed Gandhi in the Birla House compound on January 30, 1948.

Martyr's Day 2023: History

The Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), a revolutionary organization that supported armed struggle against British colonial rule in India, had Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru as members.

Young Indians were inspired to fight for the country's independence from colonial rule by their selfless deeds.

On October 30, 1928, Lala Lajpat Rai organized a peaceful protest with the slogan "Simon, Go Back" against Sir John Simon's visit to Lahore. The Superintendent of Police, James A. Scott, directed the police to use batons to disperse the protesters despite the demonstration's lack of violence. Sadly, the conflict caused fatal injuries to Lala Lajpat Rai.

Young revolutionary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev decided to assassinate James Scott following the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. However, they killed another superintendent of police, John P. Saunders, who they had mistakenly identified.

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev planned an attack on the Central Legislative Assembly to thwart the passage of the Public Safety Bill and the Trade Dispute Act in an effort to exact revenge for Lala Lajpat Rai's death.

They attempted to bomb the Central Legislative Assembly on April 8, 1929 but were stopped. Consequently, all three were given the death sentence. They were executed at the ages of 23, 24, and 22 on March 23, 1931, respectively.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Martyr

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 17:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU