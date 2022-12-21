Mask up, take the jab, Covid is not over yet, Centre cautions citizens

The government has advised people to wear masks and get themselves vaccinated against the pandemic, amid the recent spike in cases of Covid-19 in some countries. This follows a high-level meeting on Wednesday, chaired by health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to review the Covid situation and India's preparedness.

The health minister told officials that Covid is not over yet and that they should remain alert and strengthen surveillance.

At least three cases of BF.7 variant - which is causing the surge in China, have been detected in India, so far. The first variant was detected in July in Gujarat and thereafter, two more cases were found in Gujarat and Odisha, a senior health ministry official told Business Standard.

The official also said that no surge in cases was detected after the variant was found.

He added that it was important to be prepared and remain alert about new and emerging strains of the virus, especially in view of the upcoming festive season. He asked the officials to be fully geared up.

The meeting was attended by V K Paul, member-health, NITI Aayog, senior officials and public health experts. Paul said the precautions were all the more important for those with co-morbidities or of higher age.

He also said there is no change in the rules for international flights as of now.

Cases in India have been steadily declining, with the daily average falling to 158 in the week ended December 19.

However, there has been a consistent rise in the global daily average the past six weeks, with 590,000 cases reported in the December 19 week. The spike in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, France and the US has had the world alarmed.

A new and highly transmissible BF.7 strain of the variant has been found to be behind a wider surge of Covid infections in China. According to a PTI report, three cases of BF.7 have been detected in India so far, two from Gujarat and one from Odisha.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday that the state has decided to form a task force to monitor the situation in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in neighbouring countries.

The state's health secretary, Sanjay Khandare, told Business Standard that genome sequencing wpuld be stepped up. "We would do more whole genome sequencing to pick up any new strain of the virus in circulation," he said

As for curbs at entry exit points for international travellers, Khandare said it is for the Centre to decide.

Cases have not spiked in Maharashtra recently. On Tuesday the state reported only 20 new 19 infections, and appears to be inching towards a zero-Covid-19 situation.

A senior official said that states can monitor several things through their task forces. So if new strains are spotted in an area, they can assess whether or not there is a spike in that region.

States can also monitor the clinical outcome of these new strains. "If there are any symptoms of concern, then the states can prepare accordingly," the source said, adding that Central task forces continue to work.

The health ministry has also asked all states to ramp up genome sequencing and send all positive samples to designated Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, INSACOG laboratories.

Stressing that monitoring the trends of existing variants is of crucial importance, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same.”

US based epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding tweeted that he estimates that more than 60 per cent of China and 10 percent of world’s population are likely to be infected over the next 90 days with deaths likely in the millions.

Total doses: 2,200,163,849

First dose: 1,027,131,309

Second dose: 95,1,053,433

Precaution dose: 221,979,107