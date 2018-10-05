Meet Swapnil Tripathi, the law student who made Supreme Court open up

Last week, a norm challenged by a 22-year-old law student resulted in the Supreme Court invoking the axiom “sun is the best disinfectant” as it turned its gaze inward to make the judiciary more transparent.

A petition filed by Swapnil Tripathi, a final-year student studying for a BBA LLB at the National Law University, Jodhpur, and clubbed with a batch of pleas by a few others prompted the apex court to allow live streaming of the opaque proceedings within. Tripathi, who hails from Kanpur and has a keen interest in constitutional law, wanted to challenge the denial of ...