Meet Mumbai's Arnab Nandy, the man who helped give Section 377 a face

Last Thursday, Arnab Nandy was in for a surprise when he visited his parents in the industrial town of Boisar, a couple of hours from Mumbai.

In a watershed judgment, the Supreme Court had earlier in the day struck down a colonial-era law to decriminalise homosexuality. The 25-year-old, who had come out to his parents three months ago, was met by them with an embrace and the words, “Congratulations son, now it’s legal.” Nandy, who works as a technical associate in Morgan Stanley, put a post on Facebook with a heart-warming photo where his parents are holding a ...