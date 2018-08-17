Meet Naramalli Sivaprasad, the man who brings drama to Parliament

Indian Parliament has seen protests of all sorts — from slogan-shouting and placard-waving to even a pepper spray attack.

But few protests have been as creative as the ones by Naramalli Sivaprasad, the Lok Sabha member of Parliament from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. Once a stage artiste who also acted in several movies before joining the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1998, Sivaprasad has showed up in Parliament dressed as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Krishna, a fisherman, a maulvi, a Christian priest, an astrologer, a street singer, a farmer, a schoolboy, a transgender — and ...