Meet Navtej Johar, the man who is fighting to get Section 377 scrapped

What the British were thinking when they introduced Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code might never truly be known. They probably did not expect this law to outlast their rule in India by over 70 years.

The Victorian-era law, which was written in 1860 and which criminalises “unnatural” sexual acts, continues to stand strong despite several legal attempts to strike it down. There is hope that this might change. Navtej Singh Johar, a Sangeet Natak Akademi award-winning Bharatanatyam dancer and yoga teacher, has petitioned the Supreme Court with four other private ...