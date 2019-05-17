Meet Saurav Chordia, the man who designed IAF's 'patch' of honour

Frequent migraines and poor eyesight haven’t stopped Saurav Chordia, a 21-year-old graphic designer and aviation enthusiast, from contributing to the Indian Air Force (IAF). Sure, he’s not flying combat planes, but he has managed to put his skill and creativity in the skies by designing “morale patches” for various squadrons of the IAF.

Chordia has designed over 100 such patches, with the latest one depicting the aerial fight where Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shot down Pakistan’s F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. Morale patches are chest or shoulder ...