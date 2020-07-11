JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

ED raids Delhi-NCR travel firms for alleged fraud, seizes Rs 3.57 cr cash
Business Standard

Meghalaya logs biggest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases; total now 312

The state has recorded 170 new Covid-19 cases in the last two-three days

Topics
Coronavirus | Meghalaya | Conrad Sangma

Press Trust of India  |  Shillong 

Coronavirus
The number is likely to go up further during the day as more reports are expected in the second half

Meghalaya on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of 76 Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 312 in the state.

There are 215 active cases in the state at present and of these, 132 are BSF personnel posted at its frontier headquarters here, officials said.

"Seventy-six more individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in Meghalaya," Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

So far, 45 people have recovered from the disease, while two have died.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: WHO chief lauds efforts to control corona in Dharavi

The state has recorded 170 new Covid-19 cases in the last two-three days, an official said.

The number is likely to go up further during the day as more reports are expected in the second half, he added.
First Published: Sat, July 11 2020. 15:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU