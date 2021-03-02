Merck to help make J&J's coronavirus vaccine: White House official

-
ALSO READ
British PM Johnson urges most vulnerable to get coronavirus vaccines
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Covid-19 vaccine effective, safe: FDA staff
UK PM Johnson under pressure to lift all Covid-19 lockdown restrictions
All UK adults to get Covid-19 vaccine jab by July 31: Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson extends condolences to kin of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths in UK
-
Merck & Co Inc will help make rival Johnson & Johnson's single-shot Covid-19 vaccine in a partnership set to be announced on Tuesday by US President Joe Biden, a White House official said on Tuesday.
After scrapping development of its own Covid-19 vaccine candidates in January, Merck last month said it was working on a deal to open up its manufacturing capacity to other vaccine makers.
The deal with J&J comes just days after the US government authorized its one-dose Covid-19 vaccine and as the company looks to increase its production. The drugmaker said on Monday it was working on signing up new manufacturing partners.
J&J is shipping about four million doses of its vaccine in the United States this week, but the next shipments hinge on when its new, larger manufacturing plant receives regulatory approvals.
The drugmaker expects to deliver another 16 million doses by the end of this month.
J&J's vaccine is expected to be easier to distribute because it only needs to be refrigerated, while vaccines from Pfizer Inc /BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc need to be frozen. Those vaccines also require two shots.
The drugmaker will dedicate two US facilities to J&J's vaccine, according to a report in the Washington Post, which first reported the news of the arrangement on Tuesday. (https://wapo.st/304E8ZQ) "Merck remains steadfast in our commitment to contribute to the global response to the pandemic," the company said.
J&J did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU