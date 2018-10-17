MeToo impact: M J Akbar steps down amid sexual harassment allegations

M J Akbar, minister of state for external affairs who was accused by more than a dozen woman journalists of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct, caved in on Wednesday and resigned, he said, because he had filed a criminal defamation case in court against Priya Ramani, one of those who named him as a culprit. The first hearing of his complaint will come up on Thursday (October 18).

In getting him to resign three days after he filed a criminal defamation case, the (BJP) exculpated itself of charges that it was complicit in protecting Akbar against the accusations against him, even though the incidents occurred several years ago.

Akbar, author, editor, historian, had initially ruled out stepping down because ‘lies’ were being purveyed against him. But under the combined pressure of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the and outrage in the media created too much pressure.





RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale, likely to succeed Mohan Bhagwat as chief, had endorsed the outrage of a woman leader expressed on social media without commenting on the merits of the case, suggesting the organisation was sending a signal that Akbar should quit. At least three women ministers – Smriti Irani, Uma Bharti, and Maneka Gandhi – had also publicly sided with the women journalists.

Security Advisor Ajit Doval had met Akbar on Tuesday. Party President Amit Shah was guarded in his statements on Akbar, saying during the election campaign that action would be taken if the charges were “sach hai ya galat” (true or false). We have to check the veracity of the post and the person who posted it. You can also post something using my name,” he had said.



But he significantly added: “Iss par zaroor sochenge” (We will definitely look into the issue). Internally, the had earlier said that Akbar’s continuance was embarrassing, more so because as foreign minister, the charges against him could have come up in foreign, especially western, countries. His resignation was also accepted a day after the Congress asked its Youth Congress chief to step down when similar charges were levelled.

The public expression of the ways Akbar had harassed aspiring journalists and employees, by physically exposing himself to young women reporters, using sexist language and unsolicited physical overtures had sickened and shamed many, both men and women. The BJP finally decided it could not continue to be brazen in ignoring the allegations. However, it acted to seek his resignation only after he had filed a case in court.





While the issue is unlikely to go away as the trial progresses and more facts come to light, it has stemmed what could have been considerable damage. When Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, one reason for his spectacular victory was considered to be his appeal among women. Inappropriate conduct with women employees, especially at the junior level, could have been taken up as a theme by the Opposition to highlight the BJP’s hypocrisy, had he continued.

Interestingly, while Narendra Modi has criticised anti-minority statements made by his ministers like Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti who referred to ‘raamzade’ and ‘haraamzade’, such ministers have been let off with a slap on the wrist. Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is the lone Muslim minister in the Modi Cabinet now.





The criminal defamation route against political opponents was also adopted to considerable effect by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, though the context was different. Jaitley filed and pursued vigorously, a defamation suit filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who finally had to apologise to him. Akbar, who has employed nearly 100 lawyers to defend him, may be hoping for a similar outcome.