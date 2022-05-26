MHA transfers bureaucrat to Ladakh for misusing facilities at Delhi stadium

Hours after a news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by an IAS couple, on Thursday has transferred both the AGMUT cadre IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi, respectively.

The direction comes following a media report that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that the could walk his dog at the facility.

The Delhi government has directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

"It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums get closed by 6 or 7 pm. We are issuing instructions that all sports facilities should remain open till 10 pm so that sportspersons can use them," he told reporters here.