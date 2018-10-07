JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Uttarakhand gets Rs 700 billion investment plans, Adani commits 65 billion
Business Standard

Explosion scare at Rahul Gandhi's political roadshow in Madhya Pradesh

Gandhi and his party colleague Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia who were in an open jeep a few meters away were safe

BS Web Team/Agencies 

Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had a narrow escape after balloons at a political roadshow in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, burst into flames near his vehicle, police said Sunday.

According to AFP reports, Gandhi was leading a campaign event in Madhya Pradesh state when a bunch of balloons held by a political worker touched oil lamps held by another.

A video from the spot that has gone viral, showed a sudden blaze as a group of party supporters brought a heavy "dia" (lamp) to conduct an aarti of the Congress chief. The huge long-tail flame went out within seconds but it created panic among the people in the rally.

Gandhi and his party colleague Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, who were in an open jeep a few meters away, were safe.

"We have checked. There was no security breach or real scare for anyone. No one received even minor injuries," local police chief Amit Singh told AFP.

"The people carrying the celebratory campaign balloons and lamps as a mark of respect for the leader are Congress party activists, and it was just a minor accident," Singh added.

First Published: Sun, October 07 2018. 19:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements