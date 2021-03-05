'Misleading': Govt on democracy report downgrading India to 'partly free'

The government on Friday put out a strong rebuttal to a report that claimed India’s status as a free country has declined to “partly free.” The report titled titled “Democracy Under Siege”, is misleading, incorrect and misplaced, the government said.

"This is evident from the fact that many states in India under its federal structure are ruled by parties other than the one at the level, through an election process which is free and fair and which is conducted by an independent election body. This reflects the working of a vibrant democracy, which gives space to those who hold varying views," it said in a release.

In a point-by-point rebutall, the government said that India treats all its citizens with equality as enshrined under the constitution of the country and all laws are applied without discrimination. Due process of law is followed in matters relating to law and order,irrespective of the identity of the alleged instigator.

On the use of sedition law, the government said ‘police’ are state subjects under India’s federal structure of governance. The responsibility of maintaining law and order, including investigation, registration and prosecution of crimes, protection of life and property, etc., rests primarily with the concerned state governments. Therefore, measures as deemed fitare taken by law enforcement authorities to preserve public order.

Responding to the accusations of human rights organisation, it said the Indian Constitution provides for adequate safeguards under various statutes, including the Protection of Human Rights Act 1993 for ensuring protection of human rights. The Commission is headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and works as a mechanism to inquire, investigate and make recommendations in cases where it finds that there is a violation of human rights in the country.

On the reports of intimidation of academics and journalists and crackdown on expressions of dissent by media, the government said it attaches highest importance to the safety and security of all residents of the country, including journalists.

"Temporary suspension of the telecom services, including internet are issued with the over-arching objective of maintaining law and order under strict safeguards," the government said on frequent internet shutdowns.