Missing Nepal aeroplane with 22 aboard reportedly found after crash

-
ALSO READ
Ahmedabad airport recarpets 3.5 km runway in 75 days, claims record
What is making FIIs nervous in emerging markets?
WiFi at 40,000 ft: How does in-flight internet work?
WiFi at 40,000 ft: How does in-flight internet work?
Nepal's decision to ban import of non-essential items may hit India hard
-
Citing an ANI report, an online news site reported that a 43-year-old aircraft run by a private carrier in Nepal that went missing on Sunday with 22 people on board, including four family members from Mumbai, was found at Kowang of Mustang.
Tribhuvan International Airport chief was quoted by wire agency ANI as saying that the status of the plane is yet to be ascertained.
The Twin Otter 9N-AET plane run by Tara Air had taken at about 10:15 a.m. on Sunday from Pokhara, before losing contact with the control tower barely a few minutes later, airline spokesperson said.
The Indian Embassy in Nepal said in a tweet that it was in touch with their family of the four Mumbaikars on board and put up its emergency no. 977-9851107021 on the post.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU