Missing Nepal aeroplane with 22 aboard reportedly found after crash

Citing an ANI report, an online news site reported that a 43-year-old aircraft run by a private carrier in that went missing on Sunday with 22 people on board, including four family members from Mumbai, was found at Kowang of Mustang.

Tribhuvan International Airport chief was quoted by wire agency ANI as saying that the status of the plane is yet to be ascertained.

The Twin Otter 9N-AET plane run by Tara Air had taken at about 10:15 a.m. on Sunday from Pokhara, before losing contact with the control tower barely a few minutes later, airline spokesperson said.

The Indian Embassy in said in a tweet that it was in touch with their family of the four Mumbaikars on board and put up its emergency no. 977-9851107021 on the post.