Mixing Covid-19 vaccine doses safe but increases side effects: Study

-
ALSO READ
Markets to look beyond second Covid wave, say analysts; bet on cyclicals
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
RBI relief measures may cushion NPA blow from second Covid wave: Analysts
RBI's relief: Hit by second Covid wave, MSMEs call for more support
US citizens, expats rushing home amid second Covid-19 wave in India
-
Mixing the doses of different types of two-dose coronavirus vaccines has been found to be safe but increased the frequency of mild to moderate symptoms, a new UK study has found.
The COM-COV study, led by the University of Oxford, has been investigating the immune responses of volunteers given a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine followed by the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, and vice versa, since February.
In its report for the medical journal Lancet on Wednesday, the research team said adverse reactions from this mix and match approach were short-lived and there were no other safety concerns.
The findings at this stage are limited to “reactogenicity” findings, or how people feel after the vaccine, and not the immunogenicity findings, that is how well the mixed dosing worked at inducing an immune response, work on which remains ongoing.
“The results from this study suggest mixed dose schedules could result in an increase in work absences the day after immunisation, and this is important to consider when planning immunisation of health care workers,” said Matthew Snape, associate professor in paediatrics and vaccinology at the University of Oxford.
"Importantly, there are no safety concerns or signals, and this does not tell us if the immune response will be affected. We hope to report these data in the coming months,” he said.
The mild side effects included symptoms like chills, fatigue, headaches and feeling feverish, and were short-lived. The research suggests that as the study data was recorded in participants aged 50 and above, there is a possibility such reactions may be more prevalent in younger age groups.
One in 10 of over 800 volunteers given two AstraZeneca jabs four weeks apart reported feverishness – but if they received one AstraZeneca jab and one Pfizer, in any order, the proportion rose to about 34 per cent.
Last month, the study was expanded to add another 1,050 volunteers to test combinations of the Moderna and Novavax Covid vaccines, alongside the Pfizer and AstraZeneca, which is being produced in India as Covishield.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU