Modi biopic verdict, PM's address to traders & more: Top news today

Before you start the day, let's take a quick look at some of the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From EC's verdict on to hunger strike by Jaypee home buyers in Noida, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today that will be keenly watched.

1. EC verdict on today

The Election Commission will today submit its decision to the Supreme Court on whether the ban on the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi should continue.

Read on... The EC, on the apex court's directions, had watched the film on Wednesday. On Thursday, the film's producers had visited the Nirvachan Sadan, the EC's headquarters, to present their view.

2. Modi to address traders’ convention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address traders in Delhi and the country today about their greater participation in economy and development of the country.

3. Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2019 to be out today

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 HSC examination result will be declared today at 9:30 am. Students can check the results on its official website at tnresults.nic.in. The results will be declared only through online mode and no offline.

4.Ex-MP Jagmeet Brar to join Akali Dal

Former MP Jagmeet Singh Brar, who was expelled from the Congress and later went on to join the Trinamool Congress, said he will join the Akali Dal today at Muktsar in Punjab.

"In my political and personal capacity, I have been driven by virtues and principles of Guru Nanak. Hence, I want to inform all well wishers who have stood by me that I will be joining the Shiromani Akali Dal tomorrow at Shri Muktsar Sahib, Brar tweeted. Read more...

5. Amit Shah to address a rally in Baramati in Pune district

BJP president Amit Shah will address a rally in Baramati in Pune district on April 19. Maharashtra BJP leaders were trying to organise a rally of the PM Narendra Modi in Baramati. However, he is unlikely to come due to his busy schedule. Read on...

6. Priyanka to hold road show in Kanpur today

Read on... Congress general secretary Vadra will hold a road show in Kanpur today. The eastern Uttar Pradesh in-charge will arrive in Kanpur around 3 pm and then hold a 5 km road show in the city for the party's candidate Srilrakash Jaiswal. The Congress general secretary has earlier held road shows in Varanasi, Mirzapur during her three-day 140 km river ride between March 18 to 20.

7. Good Friday: Markets shut today

Stock market and forex market will remain closed today on account of

8. plan hunger strike in Noida from tomorrow

Over 1,000 homebuyers of Jaypee Wish Town are planning to stage a hunger strike on April 19 after Jaypee Infratech’s former chairman and managing director (CMD) Manoj Gaur sent them a letter on Sunday expressing his “anguish” at the delay in delivery of their homes and invited them for a “conversation” on that day. No bidder has been announced for the completion of 22,500 flats in the township even after 18 months of insolvency proceedings.

Gaur, who has ceased to hold his office due to the insolvency resolution process, sent buyers an e-mail on Sunday wishing them a happy Ram Navami and invited them to a day-long interaction at Jaypee Business School in Sector 62, accoriding to Times of India.