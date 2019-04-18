Priyanka Gandhi's road show in Kanpur on Friday

secretary will hold a road show in on Friday, party leaders said on Thursday here.

A senior here said the eastern in-charge will arrive in around 3 p.m. and then hold a 5 km road show in the city for the party's candidate

Jaiswal was in the

The said that will kick off her road show from to Bada Chauraha.

She will also address a small public gathering at the Phool Bagh Chauraha.

The Congress secretary has earlier held road shows in Varanasi, during her three-day 140 km river ride between March 18 to 20.

She had also held road show in Ghaziabad for her party's candidate in Ghaziabad and 15 km-long road show in Ayodhya later on March 29.

After appointed as the party's secretary on January 23, Gandhi, the younger sibling of Congress Rahul has tried to revive the party in the state where it has been out of power since 1989.

The Congress which could only win two seats in 2014 Lok Sabha polls is contesting the elections on 73 out of 80 seats. It has left seven seats for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the state.

The seven-phase elections are scheduled from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

--IANS

aks/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)