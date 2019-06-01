Modi cabinet 2.0: Harsimrat Badal, the voice from Punjab that matters

-
ALSO READ
Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Badal had nothing to say on the Budget. Why?
Expect $28-bn FDI in food processing this year: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Govt plans to cut down food wastage by linking producing, deficient states
BJP should sort out issues of remaining alliance partners: Chirag Paswan
How 2018 turned out to be 'annus horribilis' for Bharatiya Janata Party
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU