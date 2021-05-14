Modi cautions about Covid's rapid rural spread, says don't ignore symptoms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged people in rural areas to be extra careful and take all possible precautions as the Covid-19 pandemic is spreading fast in those parts.

Addressing farmers on the occasion of the release of the eighth installment of PM-KISAN income support, Modi said though the Centre and state governments are working jointly to fight the disease, citizens particularly those in the country’s hinterland too need to take all possible precautions.

"I want to warn you about corona. This pandemic is spreading fast in the villages. Every government is taking efforts to stop this. Awareness about this among rural people and cooperation of the panchayat institutes are equally important. You have never disappointed the nation. We hope this time too, you will protect yourself and families from Covid, all necessary precautions are taken," Modi said.

He urged people not to ignore Corona symptoms like cold and fever and immediately consult doctors or start medication to ensure that the disease does not multiply rapidly.

"Get the test done, isolate yourself and start the medication on time." After vaccination too, people should not forget to follow the Covid appropriate behavior,” Modi added.

Modi’s comments come at a time when the second wave of Covid-19 is rampaging several parts of the country since the last few months.

Unlike the first wave in 2020, data and reports show that in April 2021, rural areas of the country contributed more than half of the all new cases, as against 40.8 per cent contributed in urban areas.

The same trend has been maintained in the first fortnight of May 2021 as well.

Rural areas are usually categorised by much poorer health infrastructure, than their urban parts.

India reported more than 300,000 daily infections for 22 consecutive days.

With 343,144 new infections over the last 24 hours, the tally of total cases crossed 24 million.

With 4,000 fresh deaths, the toll now stands at 262,317, since the pandemic first struck India more than a year ago.

Meanwhile, Modi said that the government is working on "war footing" to control the second wave of infections and is setting up new hospitals and oxygen generating plants while augmenting supplies of medicines and vaccines.

He asked states to crack down on black marketing of medicines and other essential items.

Modi expressed confidence that the country will win the battle against coronavirus, which he described as an "invisible enemy" and "multi-coloured" in nature.

"After 100 years, such a terrible pandemic is testing the world at every step. In front of us, we have an invisible enemy, which is in multiform. We have lost close ones to this enemy, the coronavirus," Modi said.

He empathized with the pain of the countrymen who have lost dear ones recently in the COVID battle.

"The pain that many people have gone through, I have felt the same pain. I am feeling the same." "We are fighting with all our might... We are overcoming obstacles in resources in the fight against the second wave of corona," he said.

"India is not a country to lose courage. Neither India, nor Indians will lose courage. We will fight and we will win," Modi emphasised.

Modi stressed that vaccines are a great defence against and said so far 18 crore doses have been given in the country.

The Prime Minister further said free vaccination is being done in government hospitals across the country.

"So, whenever your turn comes, do get vaccinated,” Modi said

Earlier, the Prime Minister released the 8th installment of PM-KISAN income support totaling over Rs 20,000 crore to over 9.5 crore farmers. These for the first time included over 0.7 million farmers from West Bengal, who till now weren’t part of the scheme.

The Prime Minister also said that the deadline for renewal of Kisan Credit Cards have been extended till June 30 due to the pandemic.