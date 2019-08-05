JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Judgment day: Next fight over Article 370 could move to Supreme Court

Article 370 scrapped: J&K, Ladakh likely to get share of central funds
Business Standard

Modi govt revokes Article 370: Uncertain revenues a worry for J&K

The states' GSDP was Rs 1.6 trillion in 2018-19, and it grew 6.8% in 2017-18

Abhishek Waghmare 

A CRPF jawan stands guard as situation in Kashmir continues to be tense and uncertain, in Srinagar, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. There are apperhenensions of prolonged law and order problem in the Valley | Photo: PTI
A CRPF jawan stands guard as situation in Kashmir continues to be tense and uncertain, in Srinagar, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. There are apperhenensions of prolonged law and order problem in the Valley | Photo: PTI

The proposed bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir into two union territories could stretch Centre’s finances, but if political stability is achieved, the volatile economy could be stabilised.

The states’ GSDP was Rs 1.6 trillion in 2018-19, and it grew 6.8% in 2017-18. But it had witnessed contraction and high growth in FY15 and FY16. Inflation was near the national average at 3.74% in June 2019. Its Budget size of Rs 88,911 crore is more than 50% of its GSDP. J&K’s fiscal deficit has moved erratically in recent years, from 2% of GSDP in 2017-18, to 12.3% in 2018-19. The FY20 projection is about 8%.

Modi govt revokes Article 370: Uncertain revenues a worry for J&K


Modi govt revokes Article 370: Uncertain revenues a worry for J&K
First Published: Mon, August 05 2019. 22:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU