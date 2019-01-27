Modi in Tamil Nadu: Lays foundation stone for Rs 1,264-cr AIIMS in Madurai

Prime Minister on Sunday laid the foundation for a new (AIIMS) in Madurai and also inaugurated super speciality blocks at Rajaji Medical College, and in Tamil Nadu.

At a function in Madurai, Modi shared the stage with Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister He unveiled the plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone of AIIMS, which will be built a cost of about Rs 1,264 crore. ALSO READ: Over 89,000 people in Tamil Nadu benefited from Ayushman Bharat: PM Modi



The 750-bedded is expected to go on stream in 2022. The hospital will have 30 emergency/trauma beds, 75 beds in the intensive care unit (ICU) and critical care unit, 215 beds in a super speciality unit, 285 speciality beds, including surgical and medical units.

The hospital will also have 30 beds each for Ayush and private wards. In addition, there will be an administration block, auditorium, night shelter, guest house, hostels and residential facilities. ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: Modi lays foundation stone for AIIMS in Madurai amid protests



is being set up with a long-term focus on post-graduation and research. It will have a capacity of 100 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) seats; 60 Bachelor of Science (Nursing) seats.

Thanking Modi for sanctioning AIIMS, Palaniswami also requested him to sanction a medical college in the Ramanathapuram district.

As part of upgrading government medical colleges, Modi also unveiled plaques to inaugurate super speciality blocks at in Madurai, and in Tamil Nadu. The total project cost for upgrading these three medical colleges is estimated to be Rs 450 crore. ALSO READ: Kerala's largest investment: Modi to unveil Rs 16,504-crore BPCL refinery



According to the central government, these projects are a part of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, which aims to set up 20 AIIMS and upgrade 73 medical colleges across the country. Out of the 20, six have already been established.