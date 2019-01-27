Modi in Tamil Nadu: Lays foundation stone for Rs 1,264-cr AIIMS in Madurai

JUST IN
The 750-bedded AIIMS hospital is expected to go on stream in 2022. It will have a capacity of 100 MBBS seats and 60 BSc (Nursing) seats

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami at the foundation stone laying ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation for a new All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai and also inaugurated super speciality blocks at Rajaji Medical College, Thanjavur Medical College and Tirunelveli Medical College in Tamil Nadu.

At a function in Madurai, Modi shared the stage with Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswamy. He unveiled the plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone of AIIMS, which will be built a cost of about Rs 1,264 crore.


The 750-bedded AIIMS hospital is expected to go on stream in 2022. The hospital will have 30 emergency/trauma beds, 75 beds in the intensive care unit (ICU) and critical care unit, 215 beds in a super speciality unit, 285 speciality beds, including surgical and medical units.

The hospital will also have 30 beds each for Ayush and private wards. In addition, there will be an administration block, auditorium, night shelter, guest house, hostels and residential facilities.


AIIMS Madurai is being set up with a long-term focus on post-graduation and research. It will have a capacity of 100 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) seats; 60 Bachelor of Science (Nursing) seats.

Thanking Modi for sanctioning AIIMS, Palaniswami also requested him to sanction a medical college in the Ramanathapuram district.

As part of upgrading government medical colleges, Modi also unveiled plaques to inaugurate super speciality blocks at Rajaji Medical College in Madurai, Thanjavur Medical College and Tirunelveli Medical College in Tamil Nadu. The total project cost for upgrading these three medical colleges is estimated to be Rs 450 crore.


According to the central government, these projects are a part of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, which aims to set up 20 AIIMS and upgrade 73 medical colleges across the country. Out of the 20, six have already been established.
First Published: Sun, January 27 2019. 14:25 IST

