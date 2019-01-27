Modi in Tamil Nadu: Lays foundation stone for Rs 1,264-cr AIIMS in Madurai

At a function in Madurai, Modi shared the stage with Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswamy.
He unveiled the plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone of AIIMS, which will be built a cost of about Rs 1,264 crore.
The 750-bedded AIIMS hospital
is expected to go on stream in 2022. The hospital will have 30 emergency/trauma beds, 75 beds in the intensive care unit (ICU) and critical care unit, 215 beds in a super speciality unit, 285 speciality beds, including surgical and medical units.
The hospital will also have 30 beds each for Ayush and private wards. In addition, there will be an administration block, auditorium, night shelter, guest house, hostels and residential facilities.
AIIMS Madurai
is being set up with a long-term focus on post-graduation and research. It will have a capacity of 100 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) seats; 60 Bachelor of Science (Nursing) seats.
Thanking Modi for sanctioning AIIMS, Palaniswami also requested him to sanction a medical college in the Ramanathapuram district.
According to the central government, these projects are a part of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, which aims to set up 20 AIIMS and upgrade 73 medical colleges across the country. Out of the 20, six have already been established.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU