Over 89,000 people in TN benefited from Modicare: PM

on Sunday said here that over 89,000 people in have benefited from the Centre's Modicare

He made the remarks at a public rally here after he laid down foundation stone for an All India (AIIMS) and inaugurated super speciality blocks at Rajaji, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli Medical Colleges.

At the rally, said that about 1.57 crore people were under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana or Modicare in

He also said that a sum of Rs 200 crore has been authorised towards their treatment expenditure.

The provides cover for upto Rs 500,000 and covers over 10 crore families.

also said that more than 30 per cent additional medical seats have been added during the past four-and-half years of the (BJP)-led Centre's rule.

According to Modi, the Centre was committed to eradicate (TB) by 2025 and complimented the government for upgrading the hospital in Chennai.

Speaking about AIIMS, said it has cultivated a brand image for itself in the sector.

He said this brand of is being taken to all parts of the country.

