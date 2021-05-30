Modi likely to speak about Covid-19 vaccines, health infra on Mann Ki Baat

-
ALSO READ
CBSE decision: States that have postponed or cancelled board exams
CBSE postpones Class 12 exams, cancels Class 10 exams: All you need to know
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 highlights: India in commanding position
In pictures: 11 women who were the 'firsts' in their field in 2021
PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' key highlights and coronavirus updates
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday broadcast his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat', coinciding with seven years of his government.
Modi is likely to use the 77th edition of the show to speak about the coronavirus pandemic, responding to feedback he had sought from the public. Business Standard reported on May 25 the show got more than 7,000 submissions, with many citizens expressing anguish over weak healthcare infrastructure and slow vaccination.
Modi, in his previous show on April 25, had said the second wave of Covid-19 is testing people's patience and their capacity to endure pain.
That Sunday he spoke to doctors, nurses and frontline workers, who shared their experience and views on the disease, and expressed confidence that people will soon come out of this crisis.
“Many of our near and dear ones have left us untimely. After successfully confronting the first wave of Corona, the country was full of enthusiasm, full of self-confidence, but this storm has shaken the country," he said.
India reported on Saturday 173,790 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in 45 days, while deaths rose by 3,617.
The country’s tally of infections now stands at 27.7 million, with the death toll at 322,512, health ministry data showed.
'Mann Ki Baat' broadcasts on state-run All India Radio (AIR) on the last Sunday of a month. It streams live on Modi's and his office’s YouTube channels.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU