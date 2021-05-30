Modi likely to speak about Covid-19 vaccines, health infra on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister will on Sunday broadcast his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat', coinciding with seven years of his government.

Modi is likely to use the 77th edition of the show to speak about the pandemic, responding to feedback he had sought from the public. Business Standard reported on May 25 the show got more than 7,000 submissions, with many citizens expressing anguish over weak healthcare infrastructure and slow vaccination.

Modi, in his previous show on April 25, had said the second wave of Covid-19 is testing people's patience and their capacity to endure pain.

That Sunday he spoke to doctors, nurses and frontline workers, who shared their experience and views on the disease, and expressed confidence that people will soon come out of this crisis.

“Many of our near and dear ones have left us untimely. After successfully confronting the first wave of Corona, the country was full of enthusiasm, full of self-confidence, but this storm has shaken the country," he said.

India reported on Saturday 173,790 new infections during the previous 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in 45 days, while deaths rose by 3,617.

The country’s tally of infections now stands at 27.7 million, with the death toll at 322,512, health ministry data showed.

'Mann Ki Baat' broadcasts on state-run All India Radio (AIR) on the last Sunday of a month. It streams live on Modi's and his office’s YouTube channels.