Modi to address nation at 5pm as India battles Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5pm today, said his office on Twitter as India recovers from a devastating second wave of Covid-19 cases.
Modi’s office did not say what Modi would speak about but when the pandemic broke out last year he used his televised speeches to announce a nationwide lockdown and to request people to follow safety norms for Covid-19. News reports suggested he may give an update on the vaccination plan and also provide an update on the economy.
Modi has addressed the nation a number of times since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, offering suggestions to people and outlining measures his government has been taking to deal with the situation.
He has also made new announcements at times in the address.
India reported on Monday a daily rise in new coronavirus infections of 100,636 cases over the past 24 hours, while deaths rose by 2,427.
The total cases were the lowest in two months.
The nation's tally of infections now stands at 28.9 million, while the death toll has reached 349,186, health ministry data showed.
