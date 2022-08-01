Monkeypox can spread irrespective of sexual orientation, race: WHO

Monkeypox, a viral zoonotic disease that has instilled fear among people across the world after its prevalence in over a dozen countries. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 22,485 cases reported from 79 countries.

(WHO) earlier had said that some of the cases were reported in health clinics located in the communities. The statement has triggered a sense of discrimination against the community, with people believing that the disease spread from men have sexual intercourse with same sex.

Refuting that claim, Director General of Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the risk of is not limited to men have sex with men or are sexually active, and anyone who has close contact with someone who has symptoms is at risk.

"Stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as any virus," he added during a media briefing in Geneva.

"However, given that the virus is being identified in these communities, learning about monkeypox will help ensure that as few people as possible are affected and that the outbreak can be stopped," the WHO's advice read.

The global agency in a fresh statement said that monkeypox can spread through “face-to-face, skin-to-skin, mouth-to-mouth or mouth-to-skin contact, including sexual contact” irrespective of any sexual orientation or race. It also clearly mentioned that the community is not the “spreader” of the monkeypox virus.

The health body states monkeypox to be a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from two to four weeks. Severe cases can occur, with fatality ratio around 3–6 per cent.

On Saturday, a 22-year-old youth from Kerala died due to the disease.

According to media reports, he returned to the state on July 21 from the UAE and was admitted to a private hospital on July 27 after developing encephalitis and fever. His lymph nodes were also swollen.

India has so far reported four confirmed monkeypox cases, three of them in Kerala, and one in Delhi.