Monsoon around the corner, may cover rain deficit in July first week

The is just a few days away from Delhi and is expected to yield good rainfall in the first week of July, weather experts said on Monday.

The city has received just 72.5 mm of rainfall since March 1 this year against the normal rainfall of 107.3 mm, owing to the lack of strong western disturbances.

Delhi will receive a fresh spell of rain from June 29 and the monsoon’s arrival is likely to be declared on June 30 or July 1, according to Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather.

