Monsoon session: Domestic laws extended to Indian centres in Antarctica

Amid protests by the Oppo­sition, Parlia­ment Mon­day passed a Bill that seeks to extend the application of domestic laws to research stations set up by India in the region.

The Indian Bill, 2022, piloted in the Upper House by Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh, was passed with a voice vote after a brief discussion. India has two active research stations in the Antarctic— Maitri and Bharti — where scientists are involved in research.

