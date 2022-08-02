JUST IN

Tipplers left high and dry as bars, hotels in Delhi refuse alcohol
Monsoon session: Green nod for 10 expansion projects of Coal India
Gurugram liquor shops see hike in sales amid excise policy row in Delhi
5G spectrum auction: Which telco got what, what bands were sold the most
Explosives in Supertech's illegal towers will be placed from Tue: Officials
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik ends hunger strike: Jail official
Coal crisis: Steel makers in Chhattisgarh look to enhance supply
Covid positivity rate in Delhi rises to 11.4%; 822 new cases in a day
This needle-free vaccine fights Covid variants better than traditional ones
African swine fever reported in Kannur and Wayanad districts of Kerala
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Tipplers left high and dry as bars, hotels in Delhi refuse alcohol

Business Standard

Monsoon session: Domestic laws extended to Indian centres in Antarctica

The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, piloted in the Upper House by Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh, was passed with a voice vote after a brief discussion

Topics
Antarctic | Monsoon session | Jitendra Singh

Press Trust of India 
Parliament
File image of the Indian Parliament

Amid protests by the Oppo­sition, Parlia­ment Mon­day passed a Bill that seeks to extend the application of domestic laws to research stations set up by India in the Antarctic region.
.

The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, piloted in the Upper House by Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh, was passed with a voice vote after a brief discussion. India has two active research stations in the Antarctic— Maitri and Bharti — where scientists are involved in research.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Antarctic

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 00:08 IST

`