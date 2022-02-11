Morgan Stanley veteran Ruchir Sharma joins Rockefeller Capital as chairman

-
ALSO READ
Ruchir Sharma to quit Morgan Stanley, explore investments and writing work
Ruchir Sharma quits Morgan Stanley after 25 years
Puravankara hits pause button on warehousing JV with Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 70,000 level by December 2022
Morgan Stanley names Anahita Tiwari head of India global in-house centres
-
Ruchir Sharma, the global investment advisor and writer, will join Rockefeller Capital Management as managing director and chairman, the firm’s president and chief executive officer said on Thursday.
Sharma will act as an advisor to the firm, be a resource to Rockefeller’s global family office, its advisors and clients, and serve as the firm’s global brand ambassador, said Gregory Fleming.
Sharma, the former chief global strategist for Morgan Stanley Investment Management, aims to form an investment company, Breakout Capital, in which Rockefeller Capital Management will be a partner.
“Ruchir brings not only great investing skills but additional intellectual firepower to the firm,” said Fleming. “His position reinforces our commitment to the global markets. He’ll be a great asset to our advisors, bankers and clients across businesses and borders.”
Sharma, 47, has written at least three books. Democracy on the Road: A 25 Year Journey through India, his travel reportage came out just before the 2019 general elections.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU