Morgan Stanley veteran Ruchir Sharma joins Rockefeller Capital as chairman

Ruchir Sharma, the global investment advisor and writer, will join Rockefeller Capital Management as managing director and chairman, the firm’s president and chief executive officer said on Thursday.

Sharma will act as an advisor to the firm, be a resource to Rockefeller’s global family office, its advisors and clients, and serve as the firm’s global brand ambassador, said Gregory Fleming.

Sharma, the former chief global strategist for Investment Management, aims to form an investment company, Breakout Capital, in which Rockefeller Capital Management will be a partner.

“Ruchir brings not only great investing skills but additional intellectual firepower to the firm,” said Fleming. “His position reinforces our commitment to the global markets. He’ll be a great asset to our advisors, bankers and clients across businesses and borders.”

Sharma, 47, has written at least three books. Democracy on the Road: A 25 Year Journey through India, his travel reportage came out just before the 2019 general elections.