Most police believe Muslims and Dalits more prone to commit crimes

There appears to be a palpable anti-Muslim bias in police in India.

A report released last week by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) stated that half the police officers it surveyed felt that members of the community were "naturally prone towards committing crimes”. The Status of Policing in India Report 2019 focused on various parameters like the adequacy of police personnel, working hours, availability of resources that helped in carrying out their duties efficiently, gender and caste composition of police forces, and engendered bias of personnel ...