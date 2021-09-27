Most workers got full pay, 70% set-ups didn't cut jobs in first Covid wave

An overwhelming 81 per cent of in nine organised non-farm sectors received full wages, even as about 27 per cent of the establishments cut jobs during the first Covid-induced nationwide lockdown between March 25 and June 30, 2020, showed the first revamped quarterly survey (QES).

Also, 69.5 per cent of establishments hired as many hands as on July 1, 2020 as on March 25 that year, when the lockdown was first announced, showed the survey released on Monday. Close to four per cent of the establishments hired more during this period.

The survey revealed that 16 per cent of took wage cuts and three per cent were denied any pay during the period.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra, said, "The combination of loss of and reduced or no during the lockdown period, exacerbated by the overall uncertainty, underpinned the fall in consumption during Q1 of FY21."

Private final consumption expenditure, which denotes demand in the economy, declined 26 per cent during this period, according to official data on gross domestic product.

In the health and financial sectors, over 90 per cent received full But in the construction sector, 27 per cent had to accept reduced and seven per cent were left with none.

The highest number of establishments, at 88.9 per cent, were running during the nationwide lockdown in the health sector, followed by financial services (71.6 per cent).

in the financial sector and education sector was largely unaffected by the lockdown, and 84.5 per cent of the set-ups reported no change in jobs. As many as 78.4 per cent of educational establishments also did not reduce employment.

On the other hand, decreased employment during nationwide lockdown was relatively higher in the manufacturing, construction, accommodation and restaurants sectors. As many as 38.1 per cent establishments in manufacturing, 34.5 per cent in construction and 34.3 per cent establishments in accommodation and restaurants cut jobs over this period.

The health sector employed more people during this period, increasing the head count by seven per cent.