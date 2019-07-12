Movie review: Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' is an oversimplified drag

The life story of mathematician Anand Kumar is an extraordinary one. It did not need the intervention of egregious evil to make him look good.

Nor did it need Hrithik Roshan, an actor who had to mask his privilege and over-expressive self to portray a “Bihari babu”, a true-blue son of the soil. Set in arguably India’s most infamous state, a naturally cruel biopic that pits urban poverty, political corruption and violence against a bunch of underdogs and their genius tutor just needed some subtle packaging to deliver a guaranteed blockbuster. It’s a true story, after ...