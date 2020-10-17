MSP, govt procurement important part of country's food security: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Immediate paddy procurement at MSP in Punjab, Haryana amid farm bill stir
Centre starts kharif procurement in big way to douse fury over farm bills
Farm Bills: Tomar assures MSP mechanism will continue for farmers
Explainer: Why many farmers and politicians oppose govt's farm laws
Modi govt 'betrayed' farmers: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on farm laws
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government is committed towards procurement of agri crops at minimum support price (MSP) and termed it as an important part of the country's food security.
He further said that efforts are being made to improve Mandi infrastructure so that MSP buying continues in a scientific way.
"MSP and government procurement are an important part of the country's food security. It is important that it continues to function with better facilities and in a scientific way. We are committed towards this," Modi said after releasing a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination on the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
He said the government in the last six years has been investing in boosting infrastructure facilities at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs).
APMCs (mandis) have their own identity and strength and they have been in the country for years, he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU