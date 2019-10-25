Mumbai and Goa's hidden Art Deco marvels are gaining new champions

The things about Art Deco that make it interesting are also the things that make it easy to look past. The modernist style which came from Europe and prevailed in Bombay from the 1930s to 1950s was unfussy relative to its more ornate predecessors. Clean and streamlined, economical with ornamentation.

Efficient fun. Built using concrete and steel rather than stone, these buildings are at times confused for later contemporary structures. That is why, in the course of designing a map listing South Mumbai’s Deco heritage, Shubhika Malara of the non-profit organisation Art Deco Mumbai ...