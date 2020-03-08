JUST IN
Rana Kapoor, family set up over 20 shell companies for kickbacks: ED probe
Mumbai court sends Rana Kapoor to police custody till March 11: TV reports

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges in the early hours of Sunday

Rana Kapoor
Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor after his arrest in Mumbai on Sunday morning. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

A Mumbai court on Sunday sent Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor to police custody till March 11 in connection with a money laundering probe against him, according to TV reports.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges in the early hours of Sunday. The banker was held under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) around 3 am as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe, the ED official said.

Kapoor’s arrest followed several hours of his questioning at ED’s Ballard Pier office in Mumbai, even as the agency conducted searches at residences of his three daughters in Delhi and Mumbai, an official confirmed. Kapoor’s wife and daughters were also quizzed for hours, they said.

According to the officials, Kapoor’s wife Bindu, and his daughters – Rakhee Kapoor Tandon, Roshni Kapoor and Radha Kapoor – own “several companies”. They allegedly received kickbacks from various corporate entities in exchange for disbursal of loans from YES Bank.

First Published: Sun, March 08 2020. 13:20 IST

