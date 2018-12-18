Mumbai fire: Toll rises to 8; over 140 injured at ESIC Kamgar hospital

The death toll in Mumbai's Andheri hospital fire incident has increased to eight from six. One of the victims is a six-month-old baby, the police said. A massive fire broke out at on Monday injuring more than 140 people.

Ten fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze while a rescue van and 16 ambulances were also rushed to the spot for necessary assistance.

The injured were shifted to Cooper Hospital, P. Thakrey Hospital (Trauma), Holi Spirit Hospital and Seven Hills Hospital for treatment.

Taking note of the incident, Fire Officer of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), MV Ogale said that the hospital did not obtain a final No Objection Certificate (NOC).





People carry the injured during a rescue operation after a major fire broke out at ESIC Kamgar Hospital, in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

"They (hospital authorities) have applied for the final NOC but compliances were not in line with the provisions of the act and hence they have not been given final NOC by us. Our building proposal department has also not given final occupation certificate," Ogale told media on Monday.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.



Compensation announced for victims

Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar announced Rs 1 million each as compensation for the next of the kin of those who died in the massive fire at ESIC Hospital, Mumbai.

"Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour & Employment, Santosh Kumar Gangwar announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident, Rs 2 lakh each for those who have serious injuries and Rs 100,000 each for those with minor injuries," a labour ministry statement said.

The labour minister held a meeting with officials of his ministry and ESIC here and directed them to extend all the possible help to the kin of the victims. A team of doctors from ESIC, Delhi was rushed to Mumbai for this purpose.





People look on as firefighters conduct rescue after a major fire broke out at ESIC Kamgar Hospital, in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

Mumbai tragedy

A total of 147 people, including patients and visitors, were rescued after the fire broke out at the at Marol in suburban Andheri. It further said that five persons were reported to have died due to suffocation in the accident while several admitted patients and their attendants were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals with the help of firefighters, doctors and staff of the hospital. Deputy Medical Superintendent, Reshma Verma was also taken to a nearby hospital as she fainted due to suffocation while rescuing the admitted patients.





Reason for the fire

While the exact cause of the blaze was being ascertained, the preliminary report said that building material, kept at the ground floor of the hospital for renovation work caught fire, the ministry said in the statement.