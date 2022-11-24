Mumbai measles outbreak, missed vaccination: Here's all you need to know

Mumbai recorded 19 new cases of and one related death on Thursday, November 24, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed.

34 new patients were admitted to state-run hospitals in the city during the day, and 36 patients were discharged, the release said.

The survey also reported, 161 suspected patients with symptoms like fever and rash on body.

According to US Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC) data, currently India has the highest number of cases in the world at 9,489.

Measles, a viral that is more common amongst children has symptoms like high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. The rashes start appearing 3-5 days after the initial symptoms.

Why the increase in cases?

In a report released on Wednesday, November 23, the (WHO) and the CDC said that measles immunisation dropped significantly since the outbreak of the coronavirus-induced pandemic.

According to the report, nearly 40 million children missed a dose last year, and thus were highly vulnerable to measles, calling it the World's most contagious virus disease, which is also entirely preventable through .

To prevent community outbreaks, at least 95 per cent coverage is required.

According to WHO, measles cases increased by 79 per cent compared to the previous year in the first two months of 2022. And the viral has the most severe complications in children under five and adults over thirty.

The information put out by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that India saw the highest number of cases in the world between April and September 2022. Pakistan is seventh on the list with 3,635 cases, while the US has 33 cases so far.

According to the National Operational Guidelines 2017, by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India, along with other WHO-SEAR countries had resolved to eliminate measles by 2020.

In past 24 hours, Measles has already claimed as many as 13 lives.

-- With inputs from ANI.