JUST IN
UK PM Sunak, wife Akshata Murty figure on 'Asian Rich List 2022' in UK
Do not know if Sheena Bora is still alive, Rahul Mukerjea tells court
Two killed, 8 hospitalised in fiery, wrong-way Chicago multi-car crash
INS Trikand, INS Sumitra take part in bilateral exercise with Oman Navy
Target of 475 Vande Bharat trains in 3 years: Railway Minister Vaishnaw
Mangaluru blast case probe to be handed over to NIA, orders Karnataka govt
Kerala Tourism to market Onam celebrations globally: Minister Riyas
Bull-taming sport 'jallikattu' leads to injuries, deaths: Petitioners to SC
Not a country where one is told how to follow religion: Satyendar Jain
Hindustan Aeronautics told to conduct Aero India 2023 in February
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
UK PM Sunak, wife Akshata Murty figure on 'Asian Rich List 2022' in UK
Business Standard

Mumbai measles outbreak, missed vaccination: Here's all you need to know

According to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, currently India has the highest number of cases in the world at 9,489

Topics
World Health Organisation | measles vaccination | measles

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Measles (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Measles (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai recorded 19 new cases of measles and one related death on Thursday, November 24, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed.

34 new measles patients were admitted to state-run hospitals in the city during the day, and 36 patients were discharged, the release BMC said.

The BMC survey also reported, 161 suspected measles patients with symptoms like fever and rash on body.

According to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, currently India has the highest number of cases in the world at 9,489.

Measles, a viral disease that is more common amongst children has symptoms like high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. The rashes start appearing 3-5 days after the initial symptoms.

Why the increase in cases?

In a report released on Wednesday, November 23, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the CDC said that measles immunisation dropped significantly since the outbreak of the coronavirus-induced pandemic.

According to the report, nearly 40 million children missed a vaccine dose last year, and thus were highly vulnerable to measles, calling it the World's most contagious virus disease, which is also entirely preventable through vaccine.

To prevent community outbreaks, at least 95 per cent vaccination coverage is required.

According to WHO, measles cases increased by 79 per cent compared to the previous year in the first two months of 2022. And the viral disease has the most severe complications in children under five and adults over thirty.

The information put out by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that India saw the highest number of cases in the world between April and September 2022. Pakistan is seventh on the list with 3,635 cases, while the US has 33 cases so far.

According to the National Operational Guidelines 2017, by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India, along with other WHO-SEAR countries had resolved to eliminate measles by 2020.

In past 24 hours, Measles has already claimed as many as 13 lives.

-- With inputs from ANI.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on World Health Organisation

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 22:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU