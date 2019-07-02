JUST IN
Mumbai rains LIVE updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, 13 killed in Malad

Monsoon 2019: Maharashtra government has declared public holiday in Mumbai as IMD issues warnings of "extremely heavy" rainfall. Catch Mumbai rains LIVE updates

BS Web Team 

Mumbai rains
13 people died in the retaining wall collapse of few hutments built on a hill slope in Kurar Village
Incessant rain continues to cause chaos in Mumbai and its nearby areas. Today, at least 13 people were killed and six others injured after a compound wall collapsed on due to heavy rains in Malad area. Water logging at various places in the financial capital has disrupted normal life. Maharashtra government has declared today as a public holiday. Schools and colleges will also remain shut. On Monday, about 250 trains services were cancelled across the suburban railway network and flooding on roads threw traffic out of gear. Several long-distance trains were also hit. SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft from Jaipur to Mumbai went off the runway at 11.51 pm on Monday due to which Mumbai airport is shut since midnight.

Meanwhile, IMD on Monday predicted that monsoon will be active in the southern parts of Maharashtra. Konkan Goa will get widespread rains in the next five days.

