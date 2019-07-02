- Top events today: BJP meet, Mallya case, CBSE compartment exams, & more
- Govt issues tenders worth Rs 15,000 crore for a range of warships
- Centre has right to ask Mamata to stop political killings in Bengal: Shah
- Will respond to those talking of breaking India in their language: Shah
- Vijay Mallya to appeal against extradition order in UK court on Tuesday
- Countries should ensure speedy extradition of economic offenders: Naidu
- Govt to conduct pre-test of Census 2021 from August 12 to September 30
- Govt moves statutory resolution to extend Prez rule in J&K for 6 months
- UP govt starts land acquisition for 221-metre Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya
- India making progress in achieving Paris pact goals to check climate change
Mumbai rains LIVE updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, 13 killed in Malad
Monsoon 2019: Maharashtra government has declared public holiday in Mumbai as IMD issues warnings of "extremely heavy" rainfall. Catch Mumbai rains LIVE updates
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
13 people died in the retaining wall collapse of few hutments built on a hill slope in Kurar Village
Incessant rain continues to cause chaos in Mumbai and its nearby areas. Today, at least 13 people were killed and six others injured after a compound wall collapsed on due to heavy rains in Malad area. Water logging at various places in the financial capital has disrupted normal life. Maharashtra government has declared today as a public holiday. Schools and colleges will also remain shut. On Monday, about 250 trains services were cancelled across the suburban railway network and flooding on roads threw traffic out of gear. Several long-distance trains were also hit. SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft from Jaipur to Mumbai went off the runway at 11.51 pm on Monday due to which Mumbai airport is shut since midnight.
Meanwhile, IMD on Monday predicted that monsoon will be active in the southern parts of Maharashtra. Konkan Goa will get widespread rains in the next five days.
