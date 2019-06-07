Mumbai's gallerists making a traditional egalitarian activity even more fun

Every few Thursdays, small groups of stylishly dressed people pile into the Apollo Bunder region of Colaba after work and, unprompted, the men selling shawarma and curios there know to point them upstairs. On these select nights, the ascent in the century-old Grants Building and Kamal Mansion is marked by headiness and chatter, the sources of which are the clusters of contemporary art galleries they are home to.

Novices and experts sip wine, scan the works, and make observations before dashing off to shows next door. It is all much less stuffy and more convivial than the typical art show ...