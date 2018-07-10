Mumbaikars to face 2 more days of heavy rains; even Dabbawalas suspend work

Hoping for a respite from the rains in Mumbai? There may not be any for at least some time. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places, and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, in the districts of Greater Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar from July 10 to July 13, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

At least for two more days, including Tuesday, Mumbaikars will have to brave "heavy rains", according to the IMD.





Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the districts of Greater Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar between 10th to 13th July: India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/KSEFUy08FR — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2018

On Tuesday, IMD's local weather report and forecast for Mumbai was: Generally cloudy sky with heavy rain on July 10, generally cloudy sky with heavy rain on July 11, generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on July 12, and generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on July 13.



Seven day's forecast for Mumbai. Source: IMD



Train services were disrupted on Tuesday as incessant rains continued to lash Mumbai and adjoining areas.

"Due to heavy rains, up and down through line at Nala Sopara is halted. However, on western suburbs are running late by 10 to 15 minutes between Virar to Churchgate," the Western Railways' Divisional Railway Manager told news agency ANI on Tuesday morning.





ALSO READ: Rains batter Mumbai for third day, normal life hit

Further, Mumbai's Dabbawalas on Tuesday suspended their services due to the rains, reported ANI.

Streets at Gandhi Market, Sion Panvel Highway, Chembur, and Vadala were waterlogged as rain continued to lash the region.

The downpour also led to houses being water-logged in Palghar, causing people inconvenience.





Houses waterlogged in Palghar after heavy rain lashed parts of the district; visuals from Nala Sopara's Pandey Nagar area. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/pc7bc4KIpG — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2018

The onset of monsoon has disrupted routine life in pockets of





ALSO READ: Railways 'waterproof' plan: Mumbai local can now run in 12 inches of water!

As heavy rainfall lashed the city, the education minister on Monday declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.