Railways 'waterproof' plan: Mumbai local can now run in 12 inches of water!

Just one month into the and Mumbai local is struggling to weather the season. Heavy rains have affected rail services on both routes of the Indian Railways is, however, now ready with a plan to provide life support to Mumbai's lifeline during the season. Over 7 million daily suburban train commuters witness frequent disruption in services due to water logging on the railway tracks. is set to roll out a modified 'waterproof' locomotive engine that can be operated even in 12 inches of water. Generally, a locomotive engine stops with only four inches of water, forcing the train to stay until the water on the railway tracks recedes. According to a railway official, the modified 'waterproof' locomotive engine can move local trains as well as long-distance trains that get stuck on railway tracks due to water-logging during heavy rainfall. ALSO READ: Mumbai: Heavy rains waterlog streets, delay suburban rain services Only one locomotive engine has been modified yet and there are plans to modify one more engine, an official told Business Standard. "This loco can be pressed in shunting duties to clear the marooned or defective rakes from tracks to clear path for the resumption of suburban services in shortest possible time," the official said.

Major problems commuters face Waterlogging at many stations including Kurla, Sion, Parel, Matunga and Dadar Delay of trains CR Services shutdown after heavy rainfall that leads to cancellation of trains without intimation Overcrowding at platforms and foot-over bridges Trains get stuck on tracks due to heavy rainfall

There is a problem of coaches, local trains and other rolling stocks getting marooned during monsoon in Mumbai area due to waterlogging. Clearing of these marooned rolling stocks takes a lot of time since engines are not fit to run above 4 inches of water. Water enters into traction motors of the engine, thus causing engine failure. The Railways' new 'waterproof' engine

ALSO READ: BMC, Railways, IIT experts to form 10 teams to inspect 445 Mumbai bridges According to a news agency, last September, heavy rainfall had marooned 25 rakes as water on railway tracks had entered traction motors of the locomotive engines. In order to keep the local trains running, these rakes were required to be repaired or replaced. The rakes had to be put out of service as they were full of water and it took 5 days to make them functional again.

Only one locomotive engine has been modified until now A railway official said that Kurla based WDS6 Diesel Engines are being modified to run in 12 inches of water level by modification of Traction motors at shed level so that the marooned rolling stock can be cleared in lesser time. The modified locomotive engine can move local trains as well as long-distance trains that get stuck on tracks due to water-logging.

How is the modification done?