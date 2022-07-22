Murmu elected Prez: A look at vote percentages in all presidential polls

Droupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate, became the youngest and the first tribal woman to be elected as the . She would be the 15th President of the Republic of India. Murmu defeated the opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha, winning 64.03 per cent of the total votes polled.

Murmu is only the second woman, after Pratibha Patil, to hold the highest constitutional position in the country. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer the oath of office on July 25.

According to the official data, Murmu won a total of 6,76,803 votes against Sinha's 3,80,177 votes.

The chart below looks at the votes polled by winning and losing candidates in presidential elections since 1952 when India elected the first president.

Since the country's independence in 1947, India has seen 15 different Presidential elections. The vote share of the winning candidate topped 90 per cent only thrice in 1957, 1962 and 1997.

In 1957 Rajendra Prasad was elected as the President of India, winning 98.99 per cent of the votes. In 1962, S Radhakrishnan won 98.25 per cent of the votes. KR Narayanan won 94.97 per cent votes in 1997.

However, VV Giri, elected to the top post in 1969, is the only winner to get a vote share of less than 50 per cent, at 48.01 per cent. That year, the second preferential votes had to be counted to ascertain the final winner.