Murmu elected Prez: A look at vote percentages in all presidential polls

-
-
Droupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate, became the youngest and the first tribal woman to be elected as the President of India. She would be the 15th President of the Republic of India. Murmu defeated the opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha, winning 64.03 per cent of the total votes polled.
|Year
|Winning Candidate
|Losing Candidate
|1952
|Rajendra Prasad
|KT Shah
|1957
|Rajendra Prasad
|Chowdhry Hari Ram
|1962
|S Radhakrishnan
|Chowdhry Hari Ram
|1967
|Zakir Husain
|Koka Subba Rao
|1969
|VV Giri
|Neelam Sanjiva Reddy
|1974
|Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed
|Tridib Chaudhuri
|1977
|Neelam Sanjiva Reddy
|-
|1982
|Zail Singh
|Hans Raj Khanna
|1987
|R Venkataraman
|VR Krishna Iyer
|1992
|Shankar Dyal Sharma
|George Gilbert Swell
|1997
|KR Narayanan
|TN Seshan
|2002
|APJ Abdul Kalam
|Lakshmi Sahgal
|2007
|Pratibha Patil
|Bhairon Singh Shekhawat
|2012
|Pranab Mukherjee
|PA Sangma
|2017
|Ram Nath Kovind
|Meira Kumar
|2022
|Droupadi Murmu
|Yashwant Sinha
