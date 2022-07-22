JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

AQI around 70: This July, air in Delhi is the cleanest it has been in 6 yrs
Business Standard

Murmu elected Prez: A look at vote percentages in all presidential polls

Droupadi Murmu defeated the opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha, winning 64.03 per cent of the total votes polled on Thursday

Topics
President of India | President election | Politics in India

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Droupadi Murmu
Droupadi Murmu (Photo: PTI)

Droupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate, became the youngest and the first tribal woman to be elected as the President of India. She would be the 15th President of the Republic of India. Murmu defeated the opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha, winning 64.03 per cent of the total votes polled.

Murmu is only the second woman, after Pratibha Patil, to hold the highest constitutional position in the country. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer the oath of office on July 25.

According to the official data, Murmu won a total of 6,76,803 votes against Sinha's 3,80,177 votes.

The chart below looks at the votes polled by winning and losing candidates in presidential elections since 1952 when India elected the first president.


Since the country's independence in 1947, India has seen 15 different Presidential elections. The vote share of the winning candidate topped 90 per cent only thrice in 1957, 1962 and 1997.

In 1957 Rajendra Prasad was elected as the President of India, winning 98.99 per cent of the votes. In 1962, S Radhakrishnan won 98.25 per cent of the votes. KR Narayanan won 94.97 per cent votes in 1997.

However, VV Giri, elected to the top post in 1969, is the only winner to get a vote share of less than 50 per cent, at 48.01 per cent. That year, the second preferential votes had to be counted to ascertain the final winner.

In 2002, APJ Abdul Kalam came close to winning 90 per cent of the votes and 89.58 per cent of the total votes polled.

Murmu's predecessor, Ram Nath Kovind, had won 65.65 per cent of the votes defeating Meira Kumar, who won 34.35 per cent of the total votes.

List of winning and losing Presidential candidates
Year Winning Candidate Losing Candidate
1952 Rajendra Prasad KT Shah
1957 Rajendra Prasad Chowdhry Hari Ram
1962 S Radhakrishnan Chowdhry Hari Ram
1967 Zakir Husain Koka Subba Rao
1969 VV Giri Neelam Sanjiva Reddy
1974 Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Tridib Chaudhuri
1977 Neelam Sanjiva Reddy -
1982 Zail Singh Hans Raj Khanna
1987 R Venkataraman VR Krishna Iyer
1992 Shankar Dyal Sharma George Gilbert Swell
1997 KR Narayanan TN Seshan
2002 APJ Abdul Kalam Lakshmi Sahgal
2007 Pratibha Patil Bhairon Singh Shekhawat
2012 Pranab Mukherjee PA Sangma
2017 Ram Nath Kovind Meira Kumar
2022 Droupadi Murmu Yashwant Sinha

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, July 22 2022. 10:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU