My best campaign is Reebok's #BruisesCanBeGood: Isobar's Anish Varghese

Which do you consider your best campaign and why? #BruisesCanBeGood, which we created under the Reebok #FitToFight umbrella thought, is one of my all-time favourite work. We executed this campaign for Reebok on Women’s day in 2018.

What was the brief from client? The client wanted to do a campaign around women’s empowerment/safety. There was also an ‘ask’ — to come up with an idea to get petition signatures to make self-defence education mandatory in schools and colleges for women. Mindful of the fact that every brand is talking about ...