Myths about contraception aren't the only roadblocks to a healthier India

In August 2018, more than a hundred Members of Parliament petitioned for a strict two-child policy in India. The reason for the all: The country's ever-growing population, which is slated to touch 1.7 billion by 2050, and which would put immense pressure on resources.

Experts, however, think that coercion shouldn't even be the last resort as a means to control population. And even before the crisis of population explosion, comes the urgent need for strengthening sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), the solution to which lies in improving the practice of ...