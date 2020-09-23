Narendra Tomar takes charge of food processing ministry after Badal resigns

Agriculture Minister on Wednesday took charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

He assumed charge of the ministry after Akali Dal leader resigned from the post last week protesting against two farm sector reform bills.

Tomar was welcomed by Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameswar Teli and Secretary at the ministry Pushpa Subrahmanyam, an official statement said.

The minister met all the senior officials and reviewed the schemes of the ministry.

Tomar is also holding the charge of the Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Minister of Rural Development, and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

He said that is in the growing stages.

The ministry is making all efforts and contributing towards creation of new opportunities of employment for youth, bringing profits to farmers by offering remunerative prices to them and making the goods available for its consumers, he said in a statement.