National Technology Day 2021: Date, theme, history and significance

National Technology Day is celebrated on May 11 every year to commemorate the achievements of scientists, researchers, engineers and all others involved in the field of science and technology. It’s a day to remind Indians about the technological advancements made by the country.

The day was first observed on May 11, 1999. The day was chosen because on this day India successfully broke into the elite group of countries with nuclear weapons. On 11 May 1998, India successfully conducted three nuclear tests at Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan. The tests were conducted under operation Shakti. Two more nuclear tests were conducted on May 13. All the tests were led by the late A P J Abdul Kalam, who went on to become India’s eleventh president. The mission was carried out by Indian Army along with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), and Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMDER).

The Pokhran tests were India’s second instance of nuclear testing after the first test, code-named “Smiling Buddha”, in 1974

On 11th May 1998, India also tested its first indigenous aircraft Hansa-3 which was designed by the National Aerospace Laboratory and took flight in Bengaluru. It was a light two-seater aircraft built to serve surveillance, pilot training, and other reconnaissance purposes.

The day, 11th May, also saw the successful completion of test firing of India’s surface-to-air missile Trishul. The tests were conducted by the (DRDO) under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme of India. It was inducted into the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.

With the accomplishment of all these technological advancements, the Government decided to declare the day as the National Technology Day. On this day, the Ministry of Science and Technology organises various seminars and workshops. The Technology Development Board of the ministry honours technological innovations that have helped in the national growth. Each year an event is organised by the Board, where the President of India is the chief guest who confers the awards to scientists for their contributions. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is unclear if the event will be conducted in 2021.

The Board also decides a theme for every. The theme this time is “Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future”. The theme last year was ‘Rebooting the Economy through Science, Technology and Research Translations' titled ‘RESTART'.