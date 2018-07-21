Nationwide indefinite truckers' strike gets mixed response on day two

JUST IN
Truck operators' nationwide indefinite strike called by their umbrella body All India Motor Transport Congress received a mixed response on the second day.

Transporters on Friday started a nationwide indefinite strike and their demands include a reduction in central and state taxes by getting diesel under the GST so that price of the deregulated commodity can be reduced.

According to reports, the strike was more effective in the financial capital Mumbai, while in other parts of the country, including Delhi, it showed some impact on the second day.

“The day two consolidated the Chakkajam in the entire country and there have been very positive reports from across the country and all state, district and taluk level associations and unions and their members' extended unstinting support to this movement,” claimed AIMTC Core Committee President Bal Malkit Singh.

He said the industry has started to feel the pinch and pegged the losses at Rs 40 billion a day.

“We have inputs from across the country that there was total suspension of operations in Delhi- NCR, Maharashtra, Gujarat, entire South India, Uttrakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh and J&K,” Singh said.
