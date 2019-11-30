Naval Tejas gets ready to operate from aircraft carrier by March

At Goa on Friday, the naval version of Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) set a landmark by taking off with the added weight of weapons on board — two long range and two close combat air-to-air missiles. The Tejas prototype took off from the Navy’s Shore Based Test Facility (SBTF), but exactly as it would have from an aircraft carrier.

Restraining gear locked the fighter’s wheels as the engine revved up to maximum power. Then, as the restraining gear disengaged, the unleashed fighter rocketed forward. Exactly 204 metres later – the length of an aircraft carrier ...