Naz Foundation is trying to sensitise workplaces towards the LGBT community

“Am I safe around someone who is gay?” “How should I behave with a gay person?” “Is it natural?” “Why should I make a special effort to hire people like them?” This is a sampler of questions Anjali Gopalan and her cohorts at Naz Foundation have to field in their latest project — a series of interactive workshops on LGBT rights in the workplace for corporate employees. “For us, addressing such queries sensitively is an opportunity to demystify the LGBT community to people who may not have had much interaction ...