Business Standard

NCB destroys more than 9,200 kg narcotic substances across India

Home Minister Amit Shah also virtually joined from Bengaluru where he was chairing the NCB's Regional Conference on Drug Trafficking & National Security for Southern States and Union Territories

Topics
Narcotics | Narcotics Control Bureau | drugs

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Guwahati: A police personnel prepares seized narcotics and psychotropic substances for their incineration, in the virtual presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on the occasion of 'Drugs Destruction Day', in Guwahati, Wednesday, June 8, 202
Representative Image

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday destroyed more than 9,200 kg narcotic substances worth several thousand crore Rupees. The Narcotics substance were consigned to flames in different incinrator points in several states.

Home Minister Amit Shah also virtually joined from Bengaluru where he was chairing the NCB's Regional Conference on Drug Trafficking & National Security for Southern States and Union Territories.

Speaking with IANS, DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh said that in Delhi Zonal unit, they destroyed 1,300 kg narcotics substances which include high value drugs. "We are doing this all over the country and in this process 9,200 kg drugs have been destroyed," said Mr Singh.

The NCB seized this drugs over the last one year.

--IANS

atk/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 17:54 IST

