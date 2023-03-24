NCB destroys more than 9,200 kg narcotic substances across India

The Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday destroyed more than 9,200 kg narcotic substances worth several thousand crore Rupees. The substance were consigned to flames in different incinrator points in several states.

Home Minister Amit Shah also virtually joined from Bengaluru where he was chairing the NCB's Regional Conference on Drug Trafficking & National Security for Southern States and Union Territories.

Speaking with IANS, DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh said that in Delhi Zonal unit, they destroyed 1,300 kg substances which include high value . "We are doing this all over the country and in this process 9,200 kg have been destroyed," said Mr Singh.

The NCB seized this over the last one year.

