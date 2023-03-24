NCB destroys more than 9,200 kg narcotic substances across India

-
-
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday destroyed more than 9,200 kg narcotic substances worth several thousand crore Rupees. The Narcotics substance were consigned to flames in different incinrator points in several states.
Home Minister Amit Shah also virtually joined from Bengaluru where he was chairing the NCB's Regional Conference on Drug Trafficking & National Security for Southern States and Union Territories.
Speaking with IANS, DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh said that in Delhi Zonal unit, they destroyed 1,300 kg narcotics substances which include high value drugs. "We are doing this all over the country and in this process 9,200 kg drugs have been destroyed," said Mr Singh.
The NCB seized this drugs over the last one year.
First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 17:54 IST
